Expected 50-50 success in vaccine trial Gagandeep Kang said that the vaccine for which Phase 3 trial is going on currently, there are 50-50 chances of success. He said, “By the end of the year we will get data which will tell which vaccines are working and which will not effect. If by then we get good results then we can make a small amount of vaccine in the first half of 2021.” In the second half. Large-scale vaccine doses will be ready. “

India is a favorite for vaccine trials Till July, Professor Kang was heading the Indian government committee that is overseeing the indigenous vaccine candidates. There are large scale trials of different Kovid vaccines in India. Serum Institute of India where Phase 3 is undergoing a vaccine made by Oxford University. At the same time, pharma company Dr Reddy Laboratories has said that it will distribute Russian vaccine in India after completing the final stage trial and after getting regulatory approval.

What is the status of vaccine made in India right now? The vaccine produced in India is undergoing clinical trials. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech-produced vaccine Covaxin are in the second round of trials. While the process of approval of Zydus Cadilla’s vaccine ZyCov-D’s third phase clinical trial is in progress.

Gagandeep Kang, professor of microbiology at the Christian Medical College, Vellore, said this in a conversation with Bloomberg. She is a member of the WHO's Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety. He said that it would be a big challenge to make the vaccine available to more than 1.3 billion Indians at the time of launch.