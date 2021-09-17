FC Barcelona announced this week that the Danish striker had to undergo knee surgery after conservative treatment was unsuccessful. After undergoing surgery, he is expected to be sick for 3 to 4 months.
Martin Braithwaite will join the roster of unavailable Barça attackers, made up of Ousmane Dembélé, Ansu Fati and Sergio “el Kun” Agüero, leaving the offensive for Yusuf Demir, Memphis Depay and Luuk De Jong.
Depending on the source consulted, we see that the withdrawal period will vary between three and four months, although the club itself has not wanted to establish specific recovery periods. Facing the news with optimism, until December 17 he will miss the following commitments with the club:
FC Barcelona – Granada (LaLiga, September 20)
Cádiz – FC Barcelona (LaLiga, September 23)
FC Barcelona – I raised (LaLiga, September 26)
SL Benfica – FC Barcelona (Champions League, September 29)
Atletico Madrid – FC Barcelona (LaLiga, October 2)
FC Barcelona – Valencia (LaLiga, October 16-17)
FC Barcelona – Dynamo Kyiv (Champions League, October 20)
FC Barcelona – Real Madrid (LaLiga, October 23-24)
Rayo Vallecano – FC Barcelona (LaLiga, October 26-27-28)
FC Barcelona – Deportivo Alavés (LaLiga, October 30-31)
Dynamo Kyiv – FC Barcelona (Champions League, November 2-3)
Celta Vigo – FC Barcelona (LaLiga, November 6-7)
FC Barcelona – RCD Espanyol (LaLiga, November 20-21)
FC Barcelona – SL Benfica (Champions League, November 23-24)
Villarreal – FC Barcelona (LaLiga, November 27-28)
FC Barcelona – Real Betis (LaLiga, December 4-5)
Bayern München – FC Barcelona (Champions League, December 7-8)
Osasuna – FC Barcelona (LaLiga, December 11-12)
If the pessimistic forecasts were fulfilled and the withdrawal period was extended to four months, until January 17, the following commitments would have to be added:
FC Barcelona – Elche (LaLiga, December 18-19)
RCD Mallorca – FC Barcelona (LaLiga, January 1-2)
Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey (January 5)
Granada – FC Barcelona (LaLiga, January 8-9)
FC Barcelona – Real Madrid (Spanish Super Cup, January 13)
Hypothetical final of the Spanish Super Cup (January 16)
We should add the hypothetical eighth-finals of the Copa del Rey, which in case of reaching them should be rescheduled to a day other than January 15 for the celebration of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.
With the Danish national team, he will not be able to be present in the four remaining bets of the qualifying phase for the World Cup in Qatar 2022. However, they will hardly miss him, having achieved 18 points out of 18 possible to date and leading Group F with 7 margin points.
Leave a Reply