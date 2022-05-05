Microsoft has already set a time and date for the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Midsummer Eve.

Last week we learned of the announcement of the date and time of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Microsoft’s video game event to be held on the eve of summer. As we say, Xbox itself has confirmed that the June 12 at 19:00 (Spanish peninsular time) but how long will it last?

Although the company has not yet officially ruled on this, there is a little trick that offers us the estimated duration, which will be about an hour and a half. so what they have confirmed some users on the official website of the event since, if we add it to the calendar as a reminder, it offers us the duration of the event.

Xbox has more and more developments underwayAs always, this duration it is indicative, since we have seen on countless occasions how the conferences last longer than expected and even what the companies themselves tell us that they are going to last. This particular event it is expected to be extensiveespecially considering that Xbox has more and more internal teams and developments underway.

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will be a good way to drown the sorrows of the cancellation of E3 2022, which was originally going to be broadcast in digital format but has opted for what the ESA calls a big comeback in 2023. However, despite the bad news, we must settle for the fact that other events will not be lacking during this summer.

