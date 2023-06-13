Contrary to expectations, inflation in the Netherlands is rising again and we have not been used to that in recent decades. Editor Maarten Schinkel explains what the consequences could be for the Dutch economy if you can no longer assume stable prices. What are the dangers of a high inflation life?

