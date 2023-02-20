Many people carry out the visa process to the United States every day. This process can be tedious if your application is rejected; However, there is nothing to worry about, because the visa can be applied for again and applied once more.

In order not to submit visa applications in vain and lose more money in paperwork, here is what to do in case your US visa is rejected.

(In addition: These are the 1,000 vacancies for Colombians to work abroad)

How long should I wait if my visa is refused?

The US visa can be denied for various reasons, the important thing to keep in mind is that it can be applied for again once the situation for which it was rejected in the first place has changed.

In the event that it is not proven that the circumstances of the visa refusal have changed, the visa will be denied again.

However, there are some consulates where a waiting time will be requested to resubmit the application; generally this will be at least six months.

(Also: These are the professions with which you can get a visa in Australia)

This applies in most cases. There are certain eligibility reasons that, if found, US immigration law will not allow the applicant to file a visa petition or have it accepted.

There are certain eligibility reasons that, if found, US immigration law will not allow the applicant to file a visa petition or have it accepted.

Why was my visa denied?

The visa application process can be rejected for different reasons, consular authorities review each case individually and the interviews have a lot at stake when a request of this type is being made in the North American country.

In general, visas are denied if all necessary documentation or requirements are not met required by US law to enter the country.

(We recommend: Do you telework and want to live in Spain? This is the visa that allows you to do so)

One of the most common reasons why your visa could be refused is that during the interview the social, economic or labor ties with your country of residence are not demonstrated and that they prove that you will return.

There is a case in which an extension of the visa application administrative process is requested. This means that the immigration officer requires more information to determine if the applicant is eligible for the visa.

(Read: How to obtain permanent residence if your spouse is from the US?)

Most of these administrative processes are resolved within 60 days from the interview. However, The US government warns that each case is different and will depend on the circumstances.



If you are in the administrative process, you can check the status of the application on the same page where the application form was filled out.

The US government warns that each case is different and will depend on the circumstances.

What should I do if they reject my visa or I have a punishment?

In the most severe cases of denial of a visa to the United States, lThe authorities can impose a punishment which can be a suspension of visa applications for a certain period, up to the denial of the possibility of applying for a visa in the country.

These cases of refusal or punishment of the visa can be:

– Having been in the country and having a history of some kind of problem or violation of the law.

– Immediate expulsion.

– Deportation.

– Illegal presence that has been prior to the United States (For more than 6 months).

(We invite you to read: Valentine’s Day: the list of countries that prohibit this holiday)

In the most severe cases of denial of a visa to the United States, the authorities can impose a punishment.

Information to keep in mind

For this and other cases of denial of a visa or a sanction, the consular authorities they will take into account the history that the visa was denied in the past.

This means that you will probably have to put in more effort on your next visa attempt.

(More news: US Visa: this is how you can renew it without an interview in 2023)

In the event that your visa is refused, the consular officer Can you suggest applying for a permit or pardon?; When this happens, you can resubmit the petition, although this is not a guarantee that it will be approved.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME