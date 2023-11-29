Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

If the shower lasts too long, it can even become unhealthy. But how much time should a healthy person actually spend under the shower?

Bremen – Dry skin, itching, redness. If you shower often and for a long time, you are not necessarily doing your body any favors. The shower shouldn’t be too short either, because you should get clean. Wait under the shower surprisingly many stumbling blocks.

How long should a shower last?

The optimal shower duration depends on many factors, including personal preferences, skin type and hygiene needs. A quick shower may save time, but it may not be enough to thoroughly remove dirt. On the other hand, a shower that is too long and hot can strip the skin’s natural oils and lipids, causing dryness and irritation. It’s important to find a balance.

Under no circumstances should a hot shower last too long: the skin can dry out and become irritated. (Symbolic image) © Frédéric Cirou/Imago

According to experts, the recommended shower time is between eight and ten minutes. During this time you can cleanse your body thoroughly without putting too much strain on your skin. “It is enough to shower for three minutes every two days to completely cleanse the skin of dirt particles and sweat,” says dermatologist Dr. med. Susanne Steinkraus even agrees Menshealth.

It is also advisable to finish the shower with a short cold shower of about 20 seconds. This practice can stimulate circulation, reduce stress and promote blood circulation.

The effects of showering for too long

Spending a long time in the shower can have negative effects on skin health. A shower that is too long and hot can disrupt the skin’s hydrolipidic film, which is responsible for protection and moisture balance. The film is removed by the warm water, which can lead to dry and irritated skin. A weakened skin barrier can also lead to redness, itching and even eczema.

It’s important to note that showering daily isn’t essential unless you have a job or activity that causes you to sweat heavily or get dirty. For most people, showering every two days is enough to maintain proper hygiene.

Tips for a healthy shower experience

To promote skin health and maintain the optimal shower duration, there are a few tips you should keep in mind:

1. Temperature setting:

Set the water temperature to pleasantly lukewarm. Hot water can dry out the skin and disrupt the hydrolipidic film. Cold water, on the other hand, can close the pores and make cleaning more difficult.

2. Using the right shower gel:

Choose a mild, soap-free shower gel with a pH value between 5.5 and 7. This helps to gently cleanse the skin without affecting the natural acid mantle. If you have sensitive skin, shower oils can also be a good choice as they provide additional moisture.

3. Gentle drying:

After showering, it is important to dry your skin gently. Avoid rubbing vigorously as this can irritate the skin. Instead, gently pat the skin dry to remove excess water.

4. Moisturizing:

After showering, it is important to care for the skin with a moisturizing lotion or cream. Choose products that increase the skin’s moisture content and support the natural protective film.

5. Pay attention to body regions:

Some areas of the body, such as the armpits, feet, and intimate area, may sweat and become dirty more quickly. Be sure to wash these areas daily to maintain optimal hygiene.

This text was created using machine assistance and was carefully checked by editor Moritz Bletzinger before publication.