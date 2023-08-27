Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/27/2023 – 11:42 am

After days of intense heat, with historic maximum temperatures, the last weekend of August has been freezing in the capital of São Paulo. This Saturday, the 26th, the Emergency Management Center of the City of São Paulo registered the coldest afternoon of the year, with an average temperature of 14.5ºC. In addition, the drizzle was present for most of the day.

According to Climatempo, it should continue to be cold in the city until next Saturday, September 2nd, when the thermometers rise again. This Sunday, the 27th, the forecast continues to be rain for the whole day, with a minimum of 11ºC and a maximum of 15ºC. For the next few days, the weather is as follows in the capital:

Monday, 28th: ​​minimum of 11ºC and maximum of 16ºC, with drizzle in the morning and at night;

Tuesday, 29th: minimum of 12ºC and maximum of 19ºC, with rain all day and night;

Wednesday 30th: minimum of 13ºC and maximum of 22ºC, with sun and clouds, but showers at any time;

Thursday 31st: minimum of 15ºC and maximum of 21ºC, with drizzle in the morning and at night;

Friday, September 1st: minimum of 15ºC and maximum of 22ºC, with sun and some clouds;

Saturday, September 2: minimum of 15ºC and maximum of 27ºC, with sun and some clouds;

Sunday, September 3: minimum of 17ºC and maximum of 29ºC, with sun and some clouds.

inland and coastal

The weather is also freezing all week in Campinas. The temperature only rises a little on Friday, which should have a minimum of 15ºC and a maximum of 27ºC. At the beginning of the week, the weather is between 13ºC and 22ºC. On Wednesday and Thursday, there should be heavy rain showers in the city.

Further to the center of the state, temperatures are a little higher. In Araraquara, the week should have a minimum of 15ºC and a maximum of 25ºC, with showers between Tuesday and Thursday. In Marília, it is between 13ºC and 23ºC on Tuesday and 14ºC and 25ºC on Wednesday, with rain in these two days.

In Ribeirão Preto and São José do Rio Preto, the weather is between 15ºC and 27ºC and 15ºC and 28ºC, respectively. It should also rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On the coast, it rains all week and it’s sunny with some clouds from Friday. In Guarujá, in Baixada Santista, the minimum should be 15ºC and the maximum 20ºC on Monday. In Ilhabela, on the north coast, the maximum drops by 1ºC compared to Guarujá. On the south coast, the cold is greater: a minimum of 11ºC and a maximum of 16ºC in Peruíbe.