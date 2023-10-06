Sergio Canales came to Monterey like the pump booster Liga MX for the Apertura 2023 tournament. The Spanish midfielder arrived from Real Betis and almost immediately began to have an impact on the Sultana del Norte team. The 32-year-old player, with a long history of injuries, played 10 games (five in Leagues Cup and five in Liga MX) and scored a total of five goals with Rayados.
However, On September 28, after training in El Barrial, Channels had muscle discomfort. This was more serious than originally thought and, after traveling to the United States, he was diagnosed with a rectus myotendinous injury to the left quadriceps, for which he will have to undergo surgery.
Through its social networks, Monterrey shared a statement informing about Sergio Canales’ medical report. The Albiazul team pointed out that after the medical examination carried out in Los Angeles, California, it was decided that the Spaniard would undergo surgery.
This decision was made to minimize the risk of relapse when the player returns to activity. Although the team did not mention how long the Spanish player will be out of activity, It is understood that the remainder of the Apertura 2023 tournament will be lost.
Several media outlets have indicated that the Spanish midfielder could recover in a period of between six and eight weeks.
