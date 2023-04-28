Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has finally come to an end, which means your next adventure in a galaxy far, far away has begun. This is a sequel to a popular AAA video game, and with that comes the expectation that it will be a longer and more complex story. For better or worse, Respawn meets, or possibly even exceeds, those expectations in its latest saga. Jedi.

how long does it last Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

This is a broad sequel and will take players about 20-25 hours complete your story. As is often the case with games of this size, however, that only begins to tell the whole story.

This estimate takes into account someone who stays heavily on the critical path and main story missions. For most players, there will be more exploration at stake. This means that an average game is probably closer to the 30-35 hours for players who complete the main story plus some (but not all) of the optional quests and other content.

There is a lot of optional content. In fact, there are so many of them that several people who consider themselves “completionists” consider that finishing the game 100% would take more than 60 hours.

Some of the things that will take time off the main path include sidequests and rumors to investigate, a larger garden to cultivate, music tracks to collect for the bar DJ, and even an auto battle minigame. It’s a big galaxy out there, and you’ll be traveling to multiple planets on your adventure. They each hold many secrets, such as stim upgrades, legendary enemies, and essence crystals used for upgrades, so for the player looking to maximize Cal’s strengths and abilities, there’s plenty of work to be done.

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: There will be no money to release this game in my case, so I will wait for a discount or to be added to Game Pass to enjoy it while I play Horizon and with Ahsoka in Fortnite. But if you have a few pesos left over, buy the game it’s a no-brainer and go donate the rest to my Twitch channel so I can get my copy 😀