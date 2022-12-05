seahorsesalso known as seahorsesbelong to the Syngnathidae family of fish, their name responds to their similarity in appearance to equines.

Seahorses have an elongated snout and bony armor that covers their body.

One of the characteristics that they have is the defense mechanism of “mimetic” with which they manage to adapt their body and color to those that exist in their environment, in order to hide among the algae and other plants, one of their defense mechanisms against predators.

Seahorses live from 1 to 5 years in their natural habitat.. These animals in captivity generally reach five years.

Life expectancy in their natural habitat is reduced by predatorssuch as rays, manta rays, penguins and crabs.

Another factor that usually affects them is temperature changebecause they are too sensitive

There are about 52 different species of seahorses, they inhabit the Indo-Pacific Ocean.

How are seahorses with their partners?

Another of the characteristics of hippocampus is that this aquatic animal is monogamous and his partner is for life.

seahorses they are very affectionate, they have a very close relationshipwith a lot of physical contact, full of caresses and hugs.

Every day the pair of seahorses dance togethercourtship before mating can last up to eight hours.

when they mate males are the ones who experience pregnancy. During mating, the female uses a tube called an “ovipositor”, with which she places the fertilized eggs in the male’s brood pouch.

The male incubates the eggs of the young.the gestation period of the seahorses of between 2 and 4 weeks.

The couple’s commitment can be dissolved if they are away for a long time or if the male falls ill, the female may change partners if the male’s health worsens.

Seahorses are very variable, the smallest measure one and a half centimeters and the largest reach 35 centimeters.

Another of the factors that put the life of seahorses at risk have to do with the pollution, global warming and overfishing rampant.

Seahorses get caught in the nets of commercial fishermen, causing millions of seahorses to die each year.

In some parts of the world there is seahorse huntingits main market is the one that exists in the souvenir markets on the beaches.

Seahorses are also consumed for the traditional medicine market in some Asian countries.