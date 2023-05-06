How long is the coronation of King Charles III: the duration of the ceremony. When does it start and when does it end

How long is the coronation of King Charles III scheduled for today 6 May 2023? The beginning is scheduled for 12 in Italy, 11 in England, with the ceremony at Westminster Abbey. But already about forty minutes before the procession that will take the royals to the place of the coronation will start. There will be a total of 2,000 guests, including members of the royal family, monarchists from other countries and heads of state. The duration will be approximately two to three hours, and will last until about 2pm. Live on Rai 1, Canale 5, La7 and Real Time.

How much is the coronation

There are no official figures on how much the ceremony will cost the British government, but obviously the press has done its research. As reported by the Times a few days ago, experts estimate that the coronation of Charles III could cost more than 100 million pounds. As in almost all coronations since 1066, the Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate the coronation ceremony of Charles III. The Archbishop will anoint him with the sacred oil of coronation and place the St Edward’s Crown on his head, officially crowning him King Charles III. The monarch will occupy the so-called “coronation chair” with the sovereign’s scepter and staff, an ancient symbol of his power over the British nation and the entire world on behalf of Christendom.