The Argentine striker naturalized Mexican from Monterrey, Rogelio Funes Moriwas successfully operated on his left knee, after earlier in the week he underwent surgery for the injury that afflicted him.
It was through his social networks where the “Twin” wrote: “Everything went well GAD”, in addition to thanking the fans and close people for the good wishes, accompanied by a picture of him in the hospital.
For now Funes Mori will miss the remainder of the tournament in its regular phase, where its last appearance was on Saturday, March 5, on matchday 9, when they faced the Águilas del América. Now, it is expected to be ready for 10 to 14 days, so the attacker would be ready for the start of the league or, failing that, for the playoff game.
Until now, his place has been occupied with more pain than glory by the Dutchman Vincent Janssen, who is not having a good time, after 5 months without being able to score and missing clear scoring opportunities.
For now, Monterey Striped It is already preparing to face the Tuzos del Pachuca tomorrow, in a game corresponding to matchday 16 of the Clausura 2022 Tournament.
