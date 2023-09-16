Among the many information that emerged on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 some also arrived from Insomniac Games this week duration details of the new exclusive on PS5.

During an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, senior creative director Bryan Intihar didn’t offer a ballpark estimate in hours, but he did say that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be a bigger experience than Miles Morales and comparable to the first chapter of the series.

To get a clearer idea, according to the How Long to Beat portal, to complete the main story of Marvel’s Spider-Man 1 it takes an average of 17 hours, which rises to 25 hours to complete missions and secondary activities and 34 hours to complete everything possible. Clearly the estimate does not take into account the expansions released after launch.

“We never say, ‘Oh, it’s going to be so long.’ What we try to do is define the vision. What is our goal? What are the pillars that support it? And then we start working on it and it all comes together organically,” he said. explained Intihar.

“Having said that, we knew it was going to be a bigger than Miles Morales experience. But it was about doing what was right for the story we wanted to tell. I would say it’s very similar to Spider-Man 1. It’s not like we doubled the size of the game. We want to do what’s right for the vision, time and attention it takes to create that experience, and also take care of our team. It’s not a 200 hour game. I would have a lot less hair otherwise.”