Club President Khaldoon Al Mubarak said in statements to the official website: “I am delighted that Pep’s journey with Manchester City Football Club will continue. “.

“Under his leadership our team achieved so much, while constantly playing and improving. Manchester City’s style of football is admired all over the world. Like every City fan, I look forward to what lies ahead.”

For his part, Guardiola (51 years) said in statements to the official website: “I am very happy to stay in Manchester City.”

“I cannot say thank you enough to everyone at the club for their confidence in me. I have everything I need to do my job as well as possible.”

He continued, “I know that the next chapter with this club will be great. It has happened over the past 10 years and it will happen in the next 10 years because this club is very stable.”

He explained, “Since day one, I felt something special to be here, I couldn’t be in a better place. I still have a feeling that we can achieve more together and that’s why I want to stay and keep fighting for trophies.”

Guardiola with Manchester City