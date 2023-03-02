Through the IMDB site, the duration of the new film of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Its page ensures that the film will take place over an hour and fifty minutes, which is an adequate duration. Taking into account what we know it will cover.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba To the Swordsmith Village it will serve as the introduction to the next season of the anime. Therefore, the film will cover the last two episodes of the Red Light District arc and the first two episodes of this next story. So a duration of almost two hours sounds like it will be quite concise.

As a comparison, his previous film, Mugen Trainlasted only nine more minutes. So fans of this anime could expect a load of similar content, though obviously with a different story. Not to mention, this one will have elements that we already saw in the anime.

The new Demon Slayer movie: Kimetsu no Yaiba opens on March 9 in theaters in Mexico. If you are interested, you can already find the pre-sale tickets so you do not miss out on seeing this new film event. What do you think of its duration?

Where can I watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba?

Whether you’re new and want to catch up or just want to relive Tanjiro’s adventures thus far, you have a couple of options. Perhaps the ideal is to see it through Crunchyroll, since there are its two complete seasons, as well as Mugen Train. You can even find them dubbed into Spanish.

If you don’t have Crunchyroll, on Netflix you can find Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Unfortunately, only the first season is available on this platform. So you would have to look for other options to enjoy his first movie and his second season. Are you already fans or just getting interested in this anime?

