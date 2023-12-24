Yes, the middle lamp of a traffic light is officially yellow and not orange. Don't be ashamed, we only found out recently. Whether you call the light yellow, orange or blue, when the middle light is on, you may only continue driving if you have no other choice. But how long is a traffic light actually yellow (or orange)?

The Rijkswaterstaat, the provinces and the municipalities are in charge of the traffic lights. The national highways are managed by Rijkswaterstaat, the provincial roads are – as the name suggests – managed by the province and city traffic is for the municipality. These managers may determine for each traffic situation how long a traffic light remains yellow.

A spokesperson for Rijkswaterstaat tells TopGear Netherlands: 'Normally they base [de wegbeheerders red.] adheres to the guidelines published by CROW.' CROW used to stand for the Center for Regulation and Research in Civil, Water and Road Construction and Traffic Technology. Quite a mouthful, so now it's just called CROW.

The values ​​that CROW prescribes for traffic lights (which according to… Van Dale besides traffic light is also a correct term) are only an advice. This advice is followed in most cases. It CROW writes that advice applies to different roads. This looks at the maximum speed on a road.

How long is a traffic light on yellow?

A distinction is also made between straight-traffic traffic and vehicles that are turning. Generally there is a traffic light between the three and five seconds on yellow. Below we provide an overview of the times.

80 km/h 70 km/h 60 km/h 50 km/h Motor vehicles going straight 5 seconds 4.5 seconds 4 seconds 3.5 seconds Turning off motor vehicles 3 seconds 3 seconds 3 seconds 3 seconds

There are also various recommendations for traffic lights on cycle paths. Two seconds of yellow is always advised for cyclists. According to CROW, two seconds is too short for mopeds. That's why they get an extra second of leeway. If there is a sharp bend after the traffic light, the traffic light will also be yellow for three seconds.

Traffic lights may not remain yellow for longer than the advice

The Rijkswaterstaat spokesperson explains why the CROW advice applies as the maximum time: 'Because waiting (too) long can lead to unsafe traffic behavior.' Shall we throw in another variable? Apparently the 'yellow time' as Rijkswaterstaat calls it can also change depending on the time of day.

'Imagine you have little traffic, such as in the evening. You drive your car towards a red traffic light, but there are no cars in the other directions. As soon as the traffic light recognizes your car via loop detection in the asphalt, the yellow period can be automatically shortened, so that you do not have to stop at a traffic light and you will then get green more quickly,” says the spokesperson.