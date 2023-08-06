Rita Serrano spoke with Poder360 in Belém (PA); the position is desired by Centrão, which is negotiating entry into government

the president of Caixa Econômica FederalMaria Rita Serrano, told the Power360this Saturday (5.Aug.2023) that the length of time he will remain in office depends on the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The chair is desired by Centrão, which is negotiating spaces with Planalto to embark on the support base for the government in Congress. Serrano has already made at least 6 public statements that he should not leave the institution. In Belém (PA), where he participates in the “Amazon Dialogues”, event that precedes the Amazon Summit, said: “I’m here [no governo]. How much time depends on President Lula, but I am working, and a lot”.