The first night of elimination of the third season of the program ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ left more than one surprise, such as the unexpected confession of Milene Vazquez regarding his closeness to José Peláez, the host of the reality show broadcast by Latina. According to what the actress implied, this friendship would not have been born in the culinary space, but it would come from a long time ago.

During one of the cuts where the participants give opinions about different moments of the contest, Milene presumed to know the driver since he was a child and indicated that it was time to take advantage of that; this, because Peláez was in her kitchen and needed her help. “I have to take advantage of my influences with Peláez, I’ve known him since he was a ‘wawa’, so it’s up to you to come help me,” said the actress.

Where do Milene Vázquez and José Peláez know each other from?

In 2005, Eduardo Mendoza Echave premiered the tape called ‘I’ll tell you tomorrow’, a film that is currently part of the history of Peruvian cinema and that in its time was transgressive, since it touched on issues such as prostitution. In the cast were Milene Vásquez and José Peláez.

The now driver interpreted the nickname “Gordo”, who was part of the group of boys who, in the story, ventured to hire the services of three prostitutes, among which was ‘Carla’the character played by the actress.

Did ‘The Great Chef’ have a version without celebrities?

On Tiktok, a young woman named Kelly Zúñiga revealed that she was called to be a part, along with other people, in a Latina reality show equal to ‘The Great Chef’, but without a celebrity.

In the video, you can see the set of the program, the young woman and the members of the jury debating, as well as the other participants cooking. “In ‘The Great Chef’ I was a winner. Cooking there was a great experience. All the implements in that kitchen were beautiful,” the description of the clip mentions.

Why do users say that love came to José Peláez in ‘The Great Chef’?

The third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ has brought new surprises. One of the most outstanding has to do with the host José Peláez, who lived a striking moment helping the participant Beatriz Martínez, better known as “The town’s herbalist”, in the preparation of a dish and she thanked him by hugging him.

This caused the followers of the program to begin to link them sentimentally. “The new couple”, “Love has come to Peláez”, “Was a new ship born?”, “Tell me if this is love”, “You see, Peláez, you stayed and found your love in this edition”, These are some of the comments that can be seen on social networks.

What other nationality does José Peláez have?

In his conversation withJesus Alzamora,Jose Pelaezrevealed that he chose to pursue higher studies in Spain, because his family could not afford a private university in Peru. At that time, the host of ‘La lengua’ asked him: “Did you have Spanish nationality?” To which the announcer replied: “Yes, yes, I have the (Spanish) passport.”

José Peláez has served as the host of The Great Chef: Famous’ for three seasons. Photo: LR/Instagram/Latina composition

What did Peláez say about the participants in the third season of ‘The Great Chef’?

Jose PelaezHe referred to the level of cooking with which the contestants of the new season of ‘The Great Chef’. In this regard, the presenter maintained that together with the judges they were surprised by the low gastronomic knowledge of the celebrities, who would be showing a lower performance than those of previous editions.

“The truth is very funny, at one point, with the jury we were used to what was happening in the second season, that the participants knew how to cook a little better, now out of nowhere we are surprised that the participants of this third season know how to cook less than those of the first season”, declared Pelaez to Infobae.

José Peláez referred to the level of cooking of the contestants in the new season of ‘El gran chef’. Photo: composition LR/Instgram/José Peláez

Why do they call José Peláez, host of ‘El gran chef’, a ‘gazelle’?

After discovering his love for running, the presenter of ‘The Great Chef’, Jose Pelaezdecided to share his progress in this new sports facet in social networks. Seeing this, his radio friend told him that he ‘had become quite the runner, as much as a gazelle’.

“From that moment I began to use this word to go for a run, as if to say that I had already taken the gazelle in me out for a walk”, revealed Pelaez.

