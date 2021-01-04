Russians will not have to submit an application and documents in order to extend the receipt of a subsidy for payment of housing and communal services, which will expire before April 1, 2021.

According to Decree of December 31, 2020 No. 2391 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the time limit was lifted until December 31, the payment was extended automatically. Now the unapproved procedure for granting subsidies for housing and utility payments has been extended until April 1. Thus, citizens whose subsidies expire in the period from January 1 to April 1, 2021, will be able to receive state support in the same amount for the next six months without submitting applications and documents.

Earlier, the Cabinet has simplified the procedure for issuing subsidies. From January 1, 2021, citizens do not need to provide receipts and checks for payment of housing and communal services, as well as certificates of absence of arrears. Government agencies will themselves receive this information through the system of interdepartmental electronic interaction.

Who is eligible for the grant?

Citizens who have more than a certain share of income each month have the right to receive subsidies. Each region has its own standards. For example, in Moscow, you can get a subsidy if utility costs exceed 10% of the total family income, in St. Petersburg – 14%.

To calculate the average total family income, you need to add up all sources of income (before taxes) for the last six calendar months and divide the resulting amount by six. The calculation takes into account the income of all registered family members, their spouses, parents or adoptive parents of minor children, minor children, including adopted children, even if they are registered at a different address.

The maximum family income that gives the right to receive subsidies in Moscow from January 1, 2021, can be viewed at City Housing Subsidy Center website…