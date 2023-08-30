On Wednesday, August 30, 2023, sharp at 9:00 p.m., the UANL Tigers they will receive the Saints Lagoon in the duel pending matchday five for the Mexican championship. Those of Robert Dante Siboldi come from losing to cougarswhile the lagoons defeated 2-1 the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara and they took away the undefeated.
For tonight’s game, Tigres is expected to jump with Nahuel Guzmán in goal, looking for the one hundred and forty ‘zero’ that will make him the lone foreign goalkeeper with the most games without conceding a goal, leaving Federico Vilar behind, with who is currently tied for first position.
There is talk of a line of four in defense, with Javier Aquino as a winger on the right, Guido Pizarro sharing the center with Samir Caetano or Diego Reyes, depending on whether the Brazilian was able to recover correctly after the blow suffered against the Pumas, while that we will see Jesús Angulo on the left wing, who will surely arrive motivated by his call to the Mexican Soccer Team.
Rafael Carioca and Fernando Gorriarán would play in the middle of the field, Luis Quiñones on the left wing and Ozziel Herrera on the right, making his debut as a starter in a league match, after scoring his first goal with the cats in the defeat of 2-1 against the Unamites. Sebastián Córdova will play as a midfielder and there is another doubt in attack, because although Gignac is expected to start, it may be that Robert Dante Siboldi decides on Nico Ibañez and saves André for Saturday’s duel.
If last Sunday there was talk about a paternity of Tigres over Pumas, who had not beaten them in more than four years in Ciudad Universitaria, the ‘U’ over Santos Laguna, in the ‘Volcán’, is even more surprising.
And it is that the last time that Santos beat Tigres playing in the ‘Volcán’, was on May 16, 2015, curiously, also a duel for the quarterfinals of the Mexican championship. This time corresponding to the closing tournament of that year, in which Tigres finished as the leader and Santos as eight overall. The lagoons, however, were the ones who advanced to the semifinals, reached the final and came out champions, after winning 5-3 on aggregate against Queretaro by Ronaldinho Gaucho.
More than eight years have passed since then. To give a better dimension, the last time Santos Laguna beat Tigres at the ‘Volcán’, the auriazules fans still didn’t even know André-Pierre Gignac.
#long #Santos #beating #Tigres #Volcán
