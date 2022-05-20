Last Wednesday the team of the Atlas Foxes They won convincingly and by a 3-0 win over the tigersat stake corresponding to the Clausura 2022 semifinals.
With this victory, those led by coach Diego Cocca are only 90 minutes away from reaching one more final this year, and only a distraction could keep them out of the last game of the competition.
For Atlas to be eliminated in the semifinals, they need to lose by a score of 3-0, since the aggregate would be tied 3-3 and for having been better positioned in the general table, the Tigers would access the next round.
The last time the red and black fell by a score of 3-0 was the February 16, 2019at the hands of the staunch rival Chivas from Guadalajara. It was on matchday 7 of the contest when the rojiblancos thrashed the foxes at the Akron Stadium with an outstanding performance by Alexis Vega, who was dispatched with the big spoon by scoring a hat-trick.
Little more than three years have passed since that painful disaster and now they will seek to ensure that history does not repeat itself. That is why they will seek to score a goal at Universitario to be able to seal the win and thus access the final of the competition.
