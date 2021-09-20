Chivas de Guadalajara is experiencing a new crisis. The rojiblanco team dispensed with the services of Víctor Manuel Vucetich one week before the National Classic against Club América. Despite playing four games without defeat (two wins and two draws), the soccer played by the ‘King Midas’ team did not convince either the fans or the board. A few days after facing the Eagles, the Sacred Flock decided to end the Vucetich process.
Since the departure of Matías Almeyda, in June 2018, the rojiblanco team has not been able to find regularity under the command of any other strategist. Four coaches have gone through the Chivas bench without being able to take the team to the top of the general classification in Liga MX.
After the departure of Almeyda, the one chosen to take the reins of Guadalajara was the ‘Diablo Mayor’. Cardozo was Chivas coach from June 12, 2018 to March 31, 2019. The Paraguayan strategist’s management is remembered for the failure of the rojiblancos in the Club World Cup and for the games lost to Club América and Pumas.
The ‘Boss’ Boy was the new Chivas coach after Cardozo’s departure. The Mexican strategist arrived in Guadalajara in April 2019 and was fired in September of the same year. Like Vucetich, Tomás Boy was dismissed one week before the National Classic against America. He is remembered more for his excessive celebrations and his mess with André Pierre Gignac than for any results on the court.
The ‘Profe’ Tena came to Chivas after Boy’s dismissal in September 2019. Under the command of the Olympic champion coach in London 2012, Guadalajara showed improvement, but could not be consistent. He was fired from the institution in August 2020.
The ‘King Midas’ of Mexican soccer took command of Chivas de Guadalajara in August 2020 and was fired in September 2021. The strategist returned to put the rojiblancos in the league and reached the semifinals of the Guardians 2020 after defeating America, although it was eliminated by Leon, in the end champion of the tournament. From then on the team’s performance went downhill.
