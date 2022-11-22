How long (duration) is the Bobo TV episode on Rai 1. World Cup Qatar 2022

How long does Bobo TV last on Rai 1? The program with Bobo Vieri, Lele Adani, Antonio Cassano and Nicola Ventola lasts only 5 minutes. A short pill, broadcast on Rai 1 every evening at 11.30 pm. The format is the one that has gone viral on social media, and which sees the four former footballers comment on the day’s matches of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. A very short duration, therefore, only 5 minutes, which made many Bobo TV fans turn up their noses. who expected a much longer programme. What time is Bobo TV on? The program is broadcast at 11.30 pm, immediately after the appointment with Il Circolo dei Mondiali. It will be possible to follow Bobo TV in live streaming or catch up on demand episodes on Rai Play.

What is that

Bobo TV was born from an intuition of Bobo Vieri during the Covid lockdown. The former striker has involved friends and colleagues such as Lele Adani, Antonio Cassano and Nicola Ventola to talk about football on social media, freely and without filters. An appointment in a short time that became a very popular cult on Twitch. Now the big leap with the commentary at the end of the day of the Qatar 2022 World Cup on Rai 1, after Il Circolo dei Mondiali. An alternative focus on what happens in the championship tournament. Those of Bobo TV will be short pills of a few minutes, which it will be possible to catch up on Rai Play at any time.