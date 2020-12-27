How long does your immunity last after recovering from the corona virus? Can you find it again? Such questions arise in everyone’s mind. Strict measures are being taken around the world regarding the growing cases of Corona. So let’s know the answers to some such questions related to COVID-19, about which everyone should know.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has shared a video on its Twitter handle, in which Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove has answered several questions related to the corona virus. Maria is the head of WHO’s Kovid-19 Technical.

If you have recovered from Corna, does that mean that you are now immune to the disease? Explain to us what happens inside our body once we recover from the corona?

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhov responded by stating, “When a person is infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the virus that causes COVID-19 develops antibodies a few weeks after infection. Individuals who have severe illness, mild disease and even asymptomatic infection develop these antibodies. Studies are underway to see how strong this immune response is and how long these antibodies last. Now we have to see what we understand from these studies. We still do not have the full picture. Some studies show antibodies last for several months. In which some studies suggest that these antibodies lasted for months. It may have been antibodies for even longer. We have some proofs, but this is not life long immunity. “

Once you overcome COVID-19, should you be cautious?

Dr. Maria replied that yes, it is important that everyone should be cautious. We do not know how long the immune response lasts. Therefore, it is important that we follow physical distancing. Keep your hands clean. Use a sanitizer and wear a mask. We all take precautions.

Can science be infected with corona again, what does science say about that?

Dr. Maria replied that as it is a new disease, we are learning more and more about the SARS-CoV-2 virus every day. What we understand is that a person can be infected again, as in other viruses. We do not know how many times this is happening, but we have many examples from countries which have given information about individuals getting infected again. Because they have good lab systems. We are trying to know more about each incident of re-infection.

With this, he said that we are trying to know what was the reaction of the antibody in that person at the time of first infection and second infection? There is still a lot, we need to understand the incidence of re-infection, how often it is happening and what it means for the individual patient? Is the second infection more serious or less serious? And what does this mean in terms of antibody response? Therefore, there is still much to be learned.

Dr. Maria further explained that we still have a lot to learn about this virus. There are many scientists all over the world who are really working hard to understand this virus better. How does it infect the human body. There are many steps which can prevent us from getting infected and if we are infected then we can also prevent it from spreading to others.

