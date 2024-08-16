How long does the Palio di Siena of August 16, 2024 last: times and information

How long does the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2024 last? The Palio lasts, in total, four days: from the morning of June 29 to July 2 for the Palio dedicated to the Madonna di Provenzano; from August 13 to 16 for the one dedicated to the Madonna dell’Assunta. Over the course of the four days, a horse is assigned to each of the participating Contrade (the Tratta), 6 trials are carried out, three in the morning at 9 and three in the evening at 7:45 pm (7:30 in August) and then “it goes on stage” with the parade and the Carriera, the race. The most anticipated moment of all.

Usually, the Carriera has a short duration, but there is no precise time. It continues until it gets dark. In that case, everything is postponed to the following day. The same goes if it rains as it did in August 2022. Once the Procession is over, a bang from a firecracker announces the exit of the horses from the Entrone. Each jockey is given an oxwhip with which he can encourage the horse and/or hinder his opponents during the race. Then the pairs approach the starting point where the two ropes have been stretched, between which they will be called by the mossiere to line up. The entry order is established by chance. But let’s see together the program of today’s Palio di Siena, August 16, 2024:

at 7.45am Mass of the Jockey, officiated by Cardinal and Archbishop Augusto Paolo Lojudice at the external chapel of Palazzo Pubblico

at 9 am the horses leave the Cortile del Podestà for the Provaccia

at 4.45 pm parade of the Carabinieri on horseback

at 4.50 pm entrance of the Historical Parade in Piazza del Campo

at 7pm the horses will leave the Cortile del Podestà for the Palio (the last access from via Duprè will be closed at 5.45pm).

Streaming and TV

We have seen how long the Palio di Siena of August 16, 2024 lasts (duration), but where can you watch it live on TV and live streaming? This year too, La7 will show the traditional race in the Tuscan city live. For some time now, La7 has taken the place of Rai in broadcasting the live broadcast of the Palio di Siena. At the last tender to assign the TV rights for the event, La7’s offer was 540 thousand, approximately 67 thousand euros per Palio, almost double what Rai was offering. The last experience with a private TV was in 1995, when the rights were acquired by Mediaset for just one year. For the Palio of August 16, 2024, the live broadcast will start at 4:45 pm and will also be visible in streaming through the La7 website. Commentary will be entrusted to the historic voice of Italian football, Pierluigi Pardo. Commentary will be given by Giovanni Mazzini, historian of the Palio.