How long does a government last? An executive remains in office as long as it has the confidence of Parliament but in the past it has often failed

The Government it is the organ of the State delegated to the executive power. It is made up of the Prime Minister and the ministers, who together form the Council of Ministers, and the deputy ministers and undersecretaries. The premier has his official headquarters in Palazzo Chigi, in Rome. The current executive headed by Giorgia Meloni officially took office on 22 October 2022 but how long does a government last?? The answer depends above all on Parliament.

How long does a government last?

A Government lasts as long as it has the confidence of the Parliament. However, every 5 years the Constitution provides for a change of legislature and new elections. The same procedure is also envisaged in the event of early dissolution of the Chambers, for which we speak of government crisis. In the event of resignation, the Government still remains in office for current affairs until the new executive is sworn in. As a result of the early dissolution of the Chambers, the average duration of the first 18 legislatures was 50 months, equal to 4 years and 2 months.

Subscribe to the newsletter

