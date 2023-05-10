How long does the David di Donatello 2023 ceremony last: what time does it end

How long does the David di Donatello 2023 ceremony, broadcast on Rai 1 tonight, Wednesday 10 May, last? The gala of Italian cinema will be broadcast from 21.30 to 23.55. The total duration will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes (including commercial breaks). The event, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 10 May 2023 – at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

Advances

Twenty-five David di Donatello Awards and Special Davids will be awarded during the ceremony. The David for Lifetime Achievement 2023 will go to Marina Cicogna, who produced some of the most important films in the history of Italian and international cinema. Two, however, the David Speciali: to Isabella Rossellini, one of the best known and most appreciated Italian actresses in the world, and to Enrico Vanzina, one of the filmmakers most loved by the Italian public, especially in pairs with her late brother Carlo.

“The big day”, directed by Massimo Venier with Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo is the winner of the David dello Spectatore, while “The dependent variables” by Lorenzo Tardella goes the David di Donatello for Best Short Film. Among the guests of the evening, the American actor and director Matt Dillon, who will be at the next Cannes Film Festival among the protagonists of Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, and the singers Matteo Bocelli and Noemi.