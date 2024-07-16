According to the criteria of
To provide greater clarity, USCIS has implemented the Processing Times tool, which reports The next delay for Form N-400 (petition for citizenship by naturalization) in offices across the country:
- Guam Office: Approximately five and a half months
- Boise Office: Six months
- Cleveland Office: Six Months
- Pittsburgh Office: Six months
- Cincinnati Office: Six and a half months
- Hialeah Office: Six and a half months
- Honolulu Office: Six and a half months
- Indianapolis Office: Six and a half months
- San Fernando Office: six and a half months
- San Jose Office: Six and a half months
- Dallas Office: Seven months
- Detroit Office: Seven months
- Kendall Office: Seven months
- Los Angeles Office: Seven months
- Phoenix Office: Seven months
- Queens Office: Seven months
- San Juan Office: seven months
- Santa Ana Office: seven months
- Yakima Office: Seven months
With just under four months to go until the elections (121 days), citizens who Those who apply now will likely not be eligible to vote. in the upcoming presidential elections.
USCIS offices that take the longest to process citizenship
Using the tool provided by the organization you can find out the offices that take the longest to process the procedure to obtain US citizenship, including: The following stand out::
- Norfolk: one year
- Fort Myers: Eleven and a half months
- Nashville: eleven and a half months
- Charleston: eleven months
- New Orleans: Eleven months
- Jacksonville: Ten and a half months
- Miami: ten months
- Anchorage: nine and a half months
- Atlanta: nine and a half months
- Buffalo: nine and a half months
- Salt Lake City: Nine months
