He Procedure to obtain US citizenship It can become a tedious and endless process that generates frustration in many immigrants, but some offices of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS, for its acronym in English)) have a shorter estimated delay time than othersand it is important know what they are.

Thousands of applications fill USCIS offices each year, which issues a limited number of citizenships and permanent residence cards, or green cards, in most cases. In the process, some do not receive their document due to the aforementioned limit, while others do not receive their documents. Others get frustrated when they see how long their process takes..

To provide greater clarity, USCIS has implemented the Processing Times tool, which reports The next delay for Form N-400 (petition for citizenship by naturalization) in offices across the country:

Guam Office: Approximately five and a half months

Boise Office: Six months

Cleveland Office: Six Months

Pittsburgh Office: Six months

Cincinnati Office: Six and a half months

Hialeah Office: Six and a half months

Honolulu Office: Six and a half months

Indianapolis Office: Six and a half months

San Fernando Office: six and a half months

San Jose Office: Six and a half months

Dallas Office: Seven months

Detroit Office: Seven months

Kendall Office: Seven months

Los Angeles Office: Seven months

Phoenix Office: Seven months

Queens Office: Seven months

San Juan Office: seven months

Santa Ana Office: seven months

Yakima Office: Seven months

With just under four months to go until the elections (121 days), citizens who Those who apply now will likely not be eligible to vote. in the upcoming presidential elections.

USCIS offices that take the longest to process citizenship

Using the tool provided by the organization you can find out the offices that take the longest to process the procedure to obtain US citizenship, including: The following stand out::