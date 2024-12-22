He returns Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2024an emblematic event of these holidays that keeps millions of people in Spain in suspense with a single dream: to win El Gordo or, at least, one of the other prizes in the draw.

From the iconic Royal Theater of Madridwhere it is celebrated every year, the famous children of San Ildefonso They spread luck and Christmas joy with their characteristic way of singing the numbers on the drum balls. However, we are facing the draw of State Lotteries and Betting longest and most extensive of all. Not even the Children’s Raffle rivals the Christmas one in duration.

The duration of the draw and its tradition

Once the Christmas Giveaway at 9:00 a.m., the drums do not stop spinning until all the winning numbers come out. That is usually between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. That is, between four and five hours later of its beginning. Thus, this draw is far from being something quick and lightning-fast like El Niño. Its extreme duration usually generates some confusion and, in addition, it is subject to unforeseen events that may arise during the process, such as any technical or logistical incident.