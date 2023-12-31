How long does Mattarella's speech last at the end of the year 2023: the duration

MATTARELLA SPEECH 2023 DURATION – Today, Sunday 31 December 2023live from the Quirinale Palace, in Rome, at 8.30pmthe traditional one is broadcast speech by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella: but how long does the usual greeting message from the Head of State last?

The duration of the President of the Republic's end-of-year speech usually lasts between 15 and 20 minutes. Presumably, therefore, Sergio Mattarella's usual message should end around 8.50 pm.

There is, however, no pre-established limit. Luigi Einaudi, for example, who was the first president to deliver his speech live on TV in 1954, the year Rai was founded, holds the record for the shortest speech in the history of presidential greetings: 148 words in 1950, not even three minutes.

The record for the longest greeting speech, however, goes to Oscar Luigi Scalfaro in 1997 with 4,912 words pronounced in just under three quarters of an hour.

Streaming and live TV

We have seen how long the speech of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella lasts, but where to see it on live TV and live streaming? As usual, the President of the Republic's end-of-year speech is broadcast on unified networks, with the exception of Italia 1. The Head of State's message can therefore be followed on Rai 1, Rai 2, Rai 3, Canale 5, Rete 4 and La7, in addition to all news channels, such as, for example, SkyTg24 (channel 50 of digital terrestrial), TgCom24 (channel 51) and Rai News 24 (channel 48).

The 2023 end-of-year speech can also be followed on the web via streaming. In fact, the message is also broadcast live on the channel YouTube of the Quirinale. Another solution, however, is to connect via smart TV, smartphone or tablet to the RaiPlay, MediasetPlay or SkyTg24 platforms.

The story of the end of year message

The traditional message of greetings from the Head of State has taken place, without any interruption, since 1949, when it was pronounced on the radio for the first time by Luigi Einaudi, the second President of the Italian Republic.

Furthermore, it was Einaudi himself who, in 1954, pronounced the first message broadcast live on TV in the year RAI was founded.

Mattarella's speech this evening will be his ninth end-of-year speech since he was elected president in 2015, and the second since his re-election on 29 January 2022.