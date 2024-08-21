tourist visa B1/B2 and obtained the approval of a consular agent, the Average waiting time to receive your document generally varies between two to three weeks.although the process may take even longer depending on the number of visas requested. Once you completed the process of application and obtained the approval of a consular agent, thealthoughdepending on the number of visas requested.

Although there is no guarantee of the delay in issuing the tourist visa, the State Department indicates that they generally vary between two to three weeks, so once the application process has been completed and approval has been received, it is only necessary to be patient. However, the processing time varies depending on the region in which you apply for the document. For those travelers who want to obtain detailed information, The government has a tool to track the status of your visa.

In case you have received approval from a consular officer and want to track it online to know the status, you must enter the website of the United States Department of State Joined and Select the option “Non Immigrant VISA (NIV)”after which you need to select your location.

Next, you will need to Enter your ID or case number next to your passport number and the first five letters of your last nameand then press the “Submit” button. It is important to note that when the visa is ready for you to pick it up You will receive an email from the government.

In addition, You have the option to track the visa on the official DHL website using the tracking number provided to you. It should be noted that the State Department stresses that it cannot guarantee the delay that may occur in processing the application.

What documents should you bring to collect your visa?

At the moment you receive the confirmation by email and are ready to pick up your visa at the consulate of your country, You must bring official identification and the shipping number with you..

In case you do not go to collect your document within thirty days after receiving the confirmation, The visa will be returned to the Applicant Service Center.