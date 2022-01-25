Sinaloa.- This Tuesday, January 25, is the opening of the impressive Mocorito sunflower field, one of the great tourist attractions to visit in the small city of Sinaloa to enjoy a unique and very special experience. Would you like to meet them?

The Mocorito sunflower field is one of the most famous landscapes of the destination, where visitors usually get to enjoy the wonders of nature and capture the best photographs and videos to remember, which starting this Tuesday they will be able to enjoy again.

How to get to Mocorito from Culiacán to see the field of sunflowers?

From Culiacán to Mocorito it takes an hour and 40 minutes to walk; there are different ways to get there, it can be traveling by car or bus. There are 137 kilometers of road and you take the road to Culiacancito, following San Blas, Palmitas, Cerro Bola, Guamúchil, Potrerillos, La Loma, La Misión and finally you reach your destination.

Once reaching Mocorito should be located on Ricardo Riveros Boulevard, where the field of sunflowers is located. This year, the natural attraction will cost $10 pesos for visitors and will be in charge of the volunteer system of the DIF (National System for the Integral Development of Families) of the city.

How long does it take to get from Culiacán to Mocorito to see the sunflowers. Photo: Instagram

Without a doubt, sunflowers have become the most visited place, same that you can visit during the months of January and March, but they are not the only tourist attractions that you can find in Mocorito, we will tell you about some others that are also of great importance.

Tourist attractions to visit in Mocorito, Sinaloense

Mocorito, Sinaloa, is a place full of wonders to visit; its beautiful architecture is an important point to learn more about its history, its exquisite cuisine enchants all who taste it and its picturesque streets enchant those who walk through it.

One of the jewels you have Mocorito It is the famous Temple of the Immaculate Conception, which dates from 1594 and preserves at least 14 engravings from the 16th century, which represent the various stations of the cross. Another emblematic space is its Plazuela de los Tres Grandes, which pays homage to historical figures such as Agustina Ramírez, Rafael Buelna Tenorio and Eustaquio Buelna.

Mocorito has a large number of tourist attractions to visit. Do you already know them? Photo: Instagram

Another essential point to visit is the Plaza Rafael Buelna, where you can admire the Mocorito Ateneo Sinaloense mural, made from small mosaics that reveal the history of the place, as well as its festivals and traditions.

Mocorito It is also popular for the products made in its community such as chilorio, one of the main Sinaloan dishes, as well as machaca, chorizo ​​and many more dishes that you must try. Although if you are into sweets and other varieties, you can try their women’s bread, suspiros, mestizas and empanadas.

So now you know, if you want to see the famous field of sunflowers located in Mocorito, do not hesitate to do so and enjoy a good trip, either traveling for a single day or staying to enjoy the other wonders that you can find there.

