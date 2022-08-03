The mosquito bite it leaves a visible swelling in the area, as well as pain and itching. These symptoms, generated by the bite, are known as “Skeeters syndrome“. If they are not taken care of and scratched vigorously, they can become infected due to the injury that can be generated on the skin.

Skeeter syndrome is actually the result of a allergic reaction to proteins in the saliva of the female mosquito; males lack this hematophagous ability, since they do not produce eggs and therefore have no need to procure blood proteins.

As the attacking mosquito engorges itself with blood, it injects saliva into your skin. Proteins in saliva trigger a mild immune system reaction that produces the characteristic itching and swelling.

Hives occur because the mosquito uses its mouthparts to pierce the skin and feed on blood

Most mosquito bitesstop bothering and heal on their own in a few days. These self-care tips can make you feel more comfortable.

According to the Mayo Clinic, you can follow some tips to relieve mosquito bites, such as the following:

Apply lotion, cream or paste. Applying calamine lotion or over-the-counter hydrocortisone cream to the bite may help relieve itching. Or, try smearing the bite with a paste made from baking soda and water. Reapply it several times a day until the symptoms disappear.

Apply a cold compress. Try to soothe the sting by applying a cool compress or a cool, wet cloth for a few minutes.

Take an oral antihistamine. For stronger reactions, try taking an over-the-counter antihistamine (Benadryl, Chlor-Trimeton, and others).

Why avoid mosquito bites?

Mosquitoes can transmit certain diseases, such as West Nile virus, malaria, yellow fever, and dengue fever. The mosquito acquires a virus or parasite by biting an infected person or animal.

After biting you, it can transmit that virus or that parasite through saliva. In the United States, West Nile virus and encephalitis virus are found.

We recommend you read:

In several southern states and in Hawaii, there were cases of dengue fever. Other diseases, such as malaria and yellow fever, are much more prevalent in tropical regions of the world.