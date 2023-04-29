If you store gasoline long enough, it will not taste so good at some point. Not for that, by the way. But what is the shelf life of petrol actually? And is it smart to quickly stock up on a lot of petrol before 1 July of this year (when the excise tax cuts are reduced) for later?

On July 1 of this year, fuel prices will rise again. The excise tax credit for petrol will go from 17.3 cents to 8.65 cents and that for diesel will go from 11.1 to 5.55 cents. That quickly saves more than 4 euros on a tank of petrol. Reason enough for the Dutch to stand in line at the gas station on the last day of June.

What is the shelf life of gasoline?

The German counterpart of the ANWB once stored a few liters of petrol airtight in a dark environment for 25 years. Even after a quarter of a century, this (leaded) petrol was still fine. So if you can store the gasoline completely hermetically, it can stay good for a long time. It is therefore the oxygen that affects the shelf life of petrol.

According to fuel farmer BP, petrol remains good for three to six months in a closed container with oxygen added. This depends on the outside temperature. If the jerry can is in a cool environment, the petrol will keep longer. If you put the petrol in an open container (such as a bucket), the fuel will evaporate.

And the shelf life of gasoline with ethanol?

According to BP, there is no difference between the shelf life of gasoline with or without ethanol. Ethanol does attract water, but you shouldn’t have much trouble with a sealed container. One problem you do get is that the ethanol and gasoline separate. You then get a bottom of ethanol and water in the jerry can. Gasoline without ethanol is therefore less of a hassle to store.

How do you see that petrol has expired?

The easiest way to tell if gasoline is past its date is the color. Good gasoline has a color similar to white wine (maybe a little more yellow), but old peut is more like morning urine or apple juice. Old petrol burns less well and your engine will therefore not run as well, or even not start at all.

Do you want to store gasoline?

That, of course, is the real question. Go on YouTube to find people trying to light campfires with gasoline. The stuff is so volatile that not only the wood catches fire, but everything within two meters as well.

In the amounts of fuel you need to really benefit from hoarding, it becomes a risky endeavor. You just don’t want that much petrol in and around your house. In addition, you will probably spend more on jerry cans or barrels to store the stuff.