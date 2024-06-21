Through an interview published on the pages of Game Informer, new details have arrived on Avowed, the new awaited Obsidian RPG arriving during the year. In particular, game director Carrie Patel offered an estimate of the game’s length and how the world that players will explore is structured.
As regards the first point, indicatively Avowed will offer a length comparable to that of The Outer Worlds. To offer a clearer context, according to the How Long to Beat portal we are talking about around 13 hours for the main story alone, which rises up to 25 hours with the main missions and 36 hours for those who want to complete the game 100%.
“The best comparison for Avowed is The Outer Worlds,” Patel said. “Players can expect a more or less similar experience, much like that of The Outer Worlds, depending on the type of difficulty they play on and how much they explore and invest within the content, rather than being limited to the main story missions “.
There’s a lot to explore
As for the game world and its size, also in this case the game director states that Avowed will be similar to The Outer Worlds, with the map which will be divided into various open and connected areas which will be unlocked as you progress through the game, rather than offering a single large setting that can be fully explored right from the start.
“I think the best comparison is The Outer Worlds. I think this gives a much clearer idea of the scope of the game and also the design and layout,” he said. “Like The Outer Worlds, Avowed has a series of open-ended zones that are connected and unlocked over the course of the game, rather than one giant map that you can explore from start to finish. And yes, even in terms of mission structure and narrative it is much more similar to The Outer Worlds.”
Avowed will be available on PC, Xbox and Game Pass by the end of 2024. A specific launch day has not yet been announced, but it seems that a possible release date was leaked early by mistake. In the meantime, here is our special with all the news shown during the event.
