Through an interview published on the pages of Game Informer, new details have arrived on Avowed, the new awaited Obsidian RPG arriving during the year. In particular, game director Carrie Patel offered an estimate of the game’s length and how the world that players will explore is structured.

As regards the first point, indicatively Avowed will offer a length comparable to that of The Outer Worlds. To offer a clearer context, according to the How Long to Beat portal we are talking about around 13 hours for the main story alone, which rises up to 25 hours with the main missions and 36 hours for those who want to complete the game 100%.

“The best comparison for Avowed is The Outer Worlds,” Patel said. “Players can expect a more or less similar experience, much like that of The Outer Worlds, depending on the type of difficulty they play on and how much they explore and invest within the content, rather than being limited to the main story missions “.