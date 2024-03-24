To go to the USA it is necessary to start the American visa processsince the document is the only way to legally enter the North American country for various reasons of visit.

Although getting an appointment for the visa can take up to two years due to the high demand for the document and the delays after the pandemic by COVID-19the Embassy and United States Consulate in Mexico announced that the advancement of the dates will be allowed for this same 2024.

If you are planning to travel to the North American country and have certain questions about the American tourist visa, such as what its expiration time is, here at Debate we tell you everything you need to know.

First, you should know that an American visa allows multiple entries throughout 10 years to the USAwith a stay in the country for up to 6 months, although it depends on what the consular officer tells you when crossing the border.

Additionally, you must take into account that having the visa It does not guarantee access to the United States, since immigration agents are the ones who authorize passage at ports of entry.

Remember that the visa can be renewed months before it expires, and it is not always necessary to go through the consular interview again, although you should carefully review the requirements you must meet for this process.

Likewise, you should take into account that having a American tourist visa B1/B2 It does not allow activities to be carried out beyond leisure, medical treatments, visiting family or business.

And it is that working or studying in USA with a tourist visa could cause serious immigration problems, such as deportation and the immediate cancellation of the American document.