America has not had the expected start in the 2022 Opening of Liga MX. The blue-creams have suffered some casualties and their reinforcements are still not up to the required level. It seems that the directive will make a last effort to add another element and strengthen its squad. The chosen one would be Brian Rodríguez, a winger who currently plays for LAFC of Major League Soccer (MLS).
The 22-year-old Uruguayan element would arrive at the Eagles, but for this operation to come to fruition it is necessary that a foreigner’s place be released. According to the most recent reports, the sacrificed player would be central defender Jorge Meré, who is not taken into account by coach Fernando Ortiz.
América, in the first instance, needs to accommodate Meré in another team and, later, agree with LAFC on the terms to sign Rodríguez. Unfortunately for Club América, time is against them.
The Liga MX transfer market will be open until September 5, which means that the azulcrema board has to get to work to achieve its latest reinforcement. Things look complicated. América has to convince Meré, but the Spaniard is reluctant to leave the club he joined just half a year ago.
Brian Rodríguez is an element that catches the attention of the America board because he can attack from both sides and offer depth to the team. According to the Transfermarkt portal, his letter is valued at 5 million euros.
