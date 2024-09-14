Immigrants with legal status in the United States are required to always carry with them the document that proves their residence, that is, their green card, a card that has an expiration date, which must be kept in mind if you do not want to lose the rights it grants you.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) reminded that People with permanent residence status should be clear about renewal dates and carry out the replacement procedure in a timely manner.

In most cases, The permanent resident card is valid for 10 years. and holders can renew it starting six months before it expires. However, in specific cases the green card has different validity dates.

For example, if the person became a legal permanent resident before turning 18, 14 years old, you will need to replace your green card when you reach that age.

They could also provide you with a conditional permanent resident card that is only valid for two years. This is given to people married to US citizens whose legal marriage has not been formed for more than two years. The intention is to discover relationships formed solely for immigration benefit and that are not real.

Finally, USCIS warned that if your permanent resident card does not show an expiration date on the front, you are required to renew it because This is an old version that is no longer valid.

If you do not renew on time you may lose your status.

How to renew a green card?

Green card renewal must be done based on the expiration date which appears on the front of the card, otherwise you risk losing your status.

The process is carried out before Uscis through form I-90, o Application to replace a permanent resident card. This process is available online unless you wish to request a fee waiver.

If you carry out the procedure by postal mail, the fee to be submitted will be US$465, while The online process costs US$415.