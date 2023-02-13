The new electronic meters, measuring electric current, allow for an unlimited time the availability of power up to 10% higher compared to the committed power, signed at contractual level.

For a counter with 3 kW contract it is possible to withdraw without time limits up to 3.3 kW. Also, if you exceed i 3.3 kW you are given the option to withdraw up to 4 kW for at least three hours.

If a power greater than 4 kW is drawn, the device for controlling the supply of electricity is triggered within two minutes.

Domestic electricity meter (meter) is usually 3 kW

This means that you can safely charge an electric car up to 13A at 16 A provided that other energy-intensive appliances such as a washing machine, electric oven, hairdryer are not connected to the home network, but a maximum of a few light bulbs and the refrigerator are allowed.

Dishwashers, washing machines, dryers and electric ovens absorb powers of around 1,800 W – 2,200 W very often for limited periods of time: the tolerance of 10% and the 4 minutes allowed at higher power allow you to prevent the meter from tripping due to excessive absorption.

The advice is to charge the electric car during the night when the availability of current from the home meter is maximum and the cost of electricity is minimal in case of a contract with time slots.

👉 ELECTRIC CAR TEST VIDEO

👉 Electric car RECHARGE time in AC



👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 Electrical retrofit

👉 Electric cars with more autonomy

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 CALCULATION OF ELECTRIC CAR RECHARGE TIME

👉 Electric car columns on the highway

👉 latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK