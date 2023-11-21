For whom it is They live in the United States and intend to obtain permanent residenceusually referred to as a green card, there are different options and mechanisms. In each of them, the specific requirements usually vary, so it is important to consult each section in detail. In some of them, it is specified What is the length of stay in the country needed to apply? through that route.

According to what is established by the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), there are eight ways through which you can be eligible for permanent residence in the United States. Each of them involves a specific procedure and there are various differences in the requirements.

The categories for which you can apply for a green card in the United States

According to the official website of the official entity, the green card can be requested:

through family through a job Due to the special immigrant regime Through refugee or asylum status For victims of human trafficking and other crimes For victims of abuse Through registration Through other categories

In the case of those who can request it through a family member, Uscis has a distinction between different forms and situations. If you are under twenty-one years of age and are the unmarried child of a US citizen, the interested party is eligible and no time of residence or stay in the United States is required. The same applies to parents of US citizens, who only need their child to be at least twenty-one years old.

Specifically, the length of residence is only specified in cases of those who obtain asylum or refugee status, who must complete at least one year since it is granted in order to apply for the green card. Also in the case of the Registration Law, by which the immigrant must reside in the country since before January 1, 1972. In addition, some jobs are mentioned that may require two years of experience.

The green card can be requested through different ways

However, there is no general rule on this topic that applies to all applications, so it is recommended to review the section on permanent residence eligibility categories on the official Uscis website and that the interested party check which category corresponds to it.