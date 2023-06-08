One of the most successful department stores in recent years is, without a doubt, coppelsince by allowing the purchase of products in small payments, it has managed to grow its clientele in the lower purchasing power classes of the Mexican Republic.

Now, in case you were unaware, Coppel, like other department stores, has its own return or exchange system for products that have been purchased in its stores. In this sense, we will tell you immediately How long do you have to make an exchange or return? in this Mexican company.

As we mentioned at the beginning, the great success of department stores like Coppel is to make it possible for people to buy things like furniture, appliances, cell phonestelevisions and more to creditpaying small amounts every so often.

However, as often happens, a Coppel customer may not be fully convinced of a product, after having purchased it, or it may be defective. In these cases, an exchange or return can be made.

According to Coppel’s official website, the person You have a maximum of 30 days, when it comes to items in the furniture department, to make an exchange or return after receiving the purchased product. in any of the branches of Coppel department stores.

In addition, In the case of products from the clothing department, the Coppel client has a maximum period of 90 days to make the corresponding change or return of the purchased product.. Also, when it comes to manufacturing defects, the person has up to 150 days to make the change or return of clothes.

For his part, Coppel points out that, in case the shipment has been paid (purchases under 499 Mexican pesos), the amount will only be returned if the product was not received. On the other hand, in the event that the person has received the item, the shipping payment is not returned.

In addition to this, on the official Coppel website, the Mexican department store chain makes it clear that in order to make an exchange or return, the product must be in perfect condition.