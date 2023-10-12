The Tigres UANL have suffered one more loss heading into the final stretch of the contest, this time it is Diego Reyes. The information was known through the images released by her partner, Viviana Sernathe defender was in the hospital on Tuesday evening due to an operation, which according to the newspaper AS Mexico He could tell that it was a fracture in his right hand.
This injury occurred in the duel against Pachuca the previous weekend, requiring surgery with a plate and screws included, which will make him miss the friendly Clásico Regio next Saturday in Houston, Texas.
The operation led him to miss the club’s official photograph at the University Stadium, as you can see that his face in the squad image is edited.
Furthermore, it is estimated that it will not return until the end of Apertura 2023, an opportunity to Samir Caetano to remove the caste and return to the great level that it currently does not possess.
However, it should be noted that this could alter the Uruguayan coach’s tactical formation. Robert Dante Siboldisince the forced inclusion of the Brazilian defender will mean that there will be one less NFM spot in the rest of the field.
Diego Reyes joins the official feline casualties of Sebastián Córdova, Raymundo Fulgencio and Jesús Garza (these three were called up to the Mexican team) for the weekend on American soil in the Clásico Regio.
