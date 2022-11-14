Home page World

Of: Caroline Gehrman

Split

Brain fog, also known as “brainfog,” can be a symptom of Long Covid. A study is now providing new insights into which processes in the brain can trigger the symptoms after a corona infection.

Bremen – Forgetfulness, difficulty finding words, orientation difficulties and mental exhaustion. Many people suffer after one survived corona infection under so-called “brain fog”. It is considered one of the most common Symptoms of Long Covid. Affected people have the feeling that they can no longer think clearly. The brain is “foggy”. The level of suffering is often high because the Patients are often barely able to meet the demands of work and everyday life, as also reported by kreiszeitung.de.

“Brainfog” to Corona: The symptom is typical of Long Covid – but difficult to diagnose

In addition, sufferers often do not receive a clear diagnosis as this is a difficult process and they tend to “blame” their symptoms on themselves rather than on theirs corona infection attributed. As a result, only a few patients visit a doctor, which means that the symptoms are often not so present even with medical professionals. According to the Long-Covid expert Jörgis Frommhold, it is typical that the symptoms often only appear weeks after the illness, as compared to the medical newspaper explained. In addition, there is an increase in the symptoms, the more stressed those affected are, for example by stress.

What are the causes of “brain fog” after Corona? Where does the fog in the brain come from

A study published on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at im New England Journal of Medicine published, has examined the problem and provides new insights into which processes in the brain could be responsible for the symptoms. A team led by researcher Anthony Fernández-Castañeda from Stanford University in California has taken on the cause of brain fog after mild corona infections.

A new study provides clues as to which processes could trigger the fog in the brain after a corona infection. © Lino Mirgeler/dpa/picture alliance

Where does Brainfog come from after Corona? Inflammation in the central nervous system leads to activation of “sentinel cells”

In an experiment, they examined mice that had previously contracted Covid-19 and found signs of inflammation of the central nervous system (CNS) in the animals. The central nervous system includes nerve tracts in the brain and spinal cord. However, the Sars-CoV-2 virus was not detected in the brain.

But what exactly leads to that Confusion and the cognitive limitations of Long Covid, which occur more frequently after the second infection with the corona virus? Here the researchers were able to clear the scientific “fog” a little: According to the study, it looks as if the inflammation in the central nervous system would lead to an activation of the so-called microglia cells. These are “guardian cells” whose job it is to continuously check the state of health of our brain in order to ward off dangerous germs if necessary. These include, for example, Borrelia, which is transmitted by ticks and can impair brain and nerve function.

Brain fog occurs after corona infection: researchers are looking for causes of brain fog

The researchers found activated microglia cells in the white matter of the brain. This means that stimuli in the brain are passed on more slowly. They also found that fewer new nerve cells were formed. The formation of nerve cells is called neurogenesis. This process was inhibited in the animals examined. Noisy Focus these young neurons are important for learning, memory and mood. If their growth is inhibited, this can have a negative impact on brain performance.

Brain fog after Corona: Effects of Omicron BA.5, the “Hellhound” BQ.1.1 or the new variant XBB still unclear

For the study, however, the original type of the virus, the so-called alpha variant, was examined. As it is with the current virus types like Omicron BA.5.the “Hellhound” Variant BQ.1.1 or the Variant XBB behavior was not analyzed here. According to the authors of the study, however, it is obvious that the results can also be transferred to other variants. The magazine Focus on the other hand, writes that the post-Covid risk is lower in the case of an omicron infection, and refers to statements by the infectiologist Winfried Kern from the University Hospital Freiburg.

As early as June 2021, British scientists from Imperial College London confirmed in a publication in EClinicalMagazine that Long Covid impairs cognitive performance. They found evidence that brain fog lowers IQ and ages sufferers’ brains by 10 years. Many young people are also affected by Long Covid, as a large German study led by the Dresden University Hospital found out. It was published in the journal PLOS Medicine.

What can help against brain fog after Corona – Paxlovid could also help against brain fog after Corona

It is therefore all the more important to find ways to alleviate the symptoms so that they do not become chronic. Because brain fog (brainfog) and the other symptoms of Long Covid such as exhaustion, cardiac arrhythmia or dizziness can significantly reduce the quality of life of those affected. An important step that should be a focus of research in the future is the investigation of the question of which drugs can help against the “brain fog”.

The study provides indications of how the knowledge gained from it could be further used. Anti-inflammatories and tetracyclines are mentioned as approaches for further studies and drug tests, since they target and inhibit the activated sentinel cells (“microglia”). Also the drug Paxlovid, used to treat acute Covid-19 cases will, moreover, could be a great Importance in the fight against Long Covid come like that New York Times reported.

What to do at Brainfog? Those affected can become active themselves after the corona infection

Long Covid expert Jörgis Frommhold had an interview with Focus already advised in May to become active themselves in order to clear the fog in the brain. With brain power you can work actively. You can train them yourself, for example with special brain power training apps or with crossword puzzles, memory or Sudoku. This helps the brain and memory get going again. In most cases, the complaints are fortunately not permanent anyway ARD alpha reported. They mostly go away on their own after a period of time, and those affected may be able to think as clearly as before.

Other infectious diseases, such as the flu, can also trigger brain fog

Brain fog can also occur with other infectious diseases, such as the flu. the Symptoms of Covid-19, flu and a common cold however, are not always easy to distinguish. However, if it has caught you despite all caution, you can use appropriate Measures that may shorten the period of illness to just a few days. In addition, there are various ways strengthening the immune system in the cold season in order to be spared from flu and the like – what helps and what doesn’t.