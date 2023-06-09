Recently The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the opening of new family reunification permit processesa strategy that they hope to carry out in coordination with various Latin American governments and that of Canada.

According to the US government, these measures seek to “significantly reduce illegal border crossings”, which, as has been shown in the past, are achieved by expanding existing legal pathways, but also imposing harsher consequences for not using them.

The published document states that the program will benefit certain relatives of Colombians, Salvadorans and Guatemalans who are citizens of the United States or have residency, who could obtain a visa to travel to the United States and be with their loved ones while their process progresses. migratory.

In this sense, they will be considered the family members of US citizens or residents who have already had Form 130 approved o Petition for Relative Abroad.

These people will receive the invitation to fill out form 1-134A, providing proof of economic support.

How long will the parole period last?

According to the DHS, people who are granted parole for temporary stay in the United States under these processes will generally receive it for up to three years.

However, determinations to grant the temporary humanitarian permit are made on a case-by-case basis, and the duration of such permission may vary according to the circumstances of each person.

After a person is paroled to the United States, they can apply for employment authorization while they wait for their immigrant visa to become available.

Daisy Contreras

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

*With information from SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI, correspondent for EL TIEMPO in Washington