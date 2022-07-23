A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, Oscar-winning authors and directors had no fear of releasing their works and characters into the world, letting them take off without feeling the need to constantly bring them back down to earth. George Lucas’ words are not at the bottom of the article by chance: after Return of the Jedi, Star Wars took a thirty-year hiatus, and the same fate befell other blockbuster productions, such as Return to the Future of Spielberg-Zemeckis, as well as – of course – several legendary sagas that emerged from literature, comics and television.

Over the years, that of the “ended saga” has begun to become an increasingly rare phenomenon to encounter, and it is not even necessary to investigate why and wherefore the current situation has been reached. Globalization, the explosion of the entertainment markets, especially the clear change in the way they are used, have fueled a new consumer economy that ceaselessly demands and engulfs new products. The world of video games, that of cinema, that of animation, today live an era of hyper-consumerism that has completely upset the logic of production, monetization and even the way in which the work is presented and received.



Many series, such as Halo for example, are continuing well beyond the fifth chapter with small changes to the formula.

It is no secret that creative innovation has given way to creative speculation, painting a scenario in which the successful product becomes the hub on which to build years of future work. Who is the fool who would abandon a brand that has achieved global success today? In a market like that of video games, characterized by very high production costs and a return on investment as uncertain as it is temporally distant, the companies that can afford to take these risks can be counted on the fingers of one hand.

Let’s analyze for a moment the line-ups of the main platform owners and producers of first party titles in the contemporary industry, namely Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft. This year the Big N, in a period while rich and qualitatively amazing, has focused on Mario Strikers, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Bayonetta 3, Splatoon 3, on the Kirby brand, on that of Fire Emblem, closed 2021 with the return by Samus Aran in Metroid, with a remake dedicated to Pokémon, and faces the strong 2023 of the new Metroid Prime and the sequel to Breath of the Wild.

Sony has caressed the new generation of consoles with the return of Demon’s Souls, with a new Spider-Man, with Gran Turismo, has recently unveiled the release date of God of War: Ragnarok, has attacked 2022 with Horizon: Forbidden West, will close the year with the remake of The Last of Us. Microsoft has a new State of Decay in the works, the return of Fable, that of Perfect Dark, focuses on the new chapters of the Forza series, has known the return of Master Chief in Halo: Infinite, the strategy of Age of Empires IV, the simulation by Flight Simulator.



Assassin’s Creed: Origins miraculously managed to revive a brand that was at risk of extinction after Unity.

Opening and closing a small parenthesis, it is evident that the same picture has long taken shape within the confines of cinemas, streaming platforms, even in bookstores. The new seasons are many more than the new series, the new series reinterpret established brands, the established brands develop along trans-media universes that monopolize theaters. There is only one constant: continuing along the path the quality drops inexorably. Or rather, maybe the quality always settles on the same level, and it is the public’s perception of the product that tends to deteriorate.

Today the sea of ​​videogame production is dotted with brands that have survived for decades, relying on the glories of the past and on well-established formulas, fighting with the knife between the teeth to remain relevant and bowing to the violent currents of the market. At this point, the solution seems to be only one: we must let the sagas go out, locked up in a bubble capable of keeping them state-of-the-art forever, giving way to originality and the full achievement of creative freedom.

But this is not possible. It is not possible because the very roots of the market and of the companies that operate there are now firmly anchored to the system, and pulling the plug would mean bringing down the entire castle. Philosophically this is the best choice: to freeze over time all the energy of authors and developers within the boundaries of works that never get old. But in practice? How many businesses would end up upside down for an ideal? If the hypothesis is economically absurd, then the only alternative lies in evolution.



Far Cry 6 is the classic example of a brand that is dangerously close to the limit beyond which it risks plummeting.

In 2017 Ubisoft invited us to Paris to play Assassin’s Creed Origins, eleven years after the debut of what was the first episode in a more prolific saga than ever, first acclaimed, then discussed and finally faded, yet incessantly carried. come on. New approach to narrative, new game mechanics, new experience scale: three trivial structural changes that managed to wipe out the past diatribes, effectively ushering in a second golden age.

It’s been five years since that fall of 2017 and we found that the cycle has simply restarted, causing the specter of a new deterioration of the formula to appear behind the huge success of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that will inevitably lead to the need for a new restructuring. complete. The renewal mechanism, therefore, should not be understood as a one-off event, but as a pervasive feature of the “videogame saga”.

If the Assassin’s Creed series was able to bounce back to a new round of successes, the same cannot be said of several brands that still remain very close to the risk of extinction. Great examples of this condition are Far Cry, Gears of War, Halo itself, and one day the same fate will likely befall industry giants like Fallout or even The Witcher. Generally speaking, these are works that have not wanted or have not been able to evolve, and tend to collect fairly good results due to the letters that stand out on the covers.



Recently, the trend has also re-emerged to brush up on sagas that have now ended and become immortal like Mass Effect.

A virtuous case is undoubtedly that of God of War in 2018 which, years after the sunset of the original series, has taken up its contours following a formula as rare as it is effective: “same brand – different setting – different formula” , that is the same brand re-proposed in an unprecedented setting and underlying different rules. Now, the God of War sequel trilogy could work precisely because it was conceived as a trilogy – the daughter of an idea of ​​an authorial nature – but obviously it’s too early to delineate its boundaries, and we don’t feel like completely excluding the hypothesis of a new Ascension. ready to break its transience.

“Either you die a hero, or you live long enough to become the villain,” Harvey Dent said according to Nolan in The Dark Knight. And it is ironic that we find ourselves recovering this quote in this analysis, since we opened the discussion precisely by mentioning Star Wars as a saga that “was accepted” in its conclusion, while today it is touching a completely different fate following the change of hands.

The only real white fly, the company that seems to have managed to find a secret formula to escape the passage of time and preserve the qualitative bubble around its series, remains Nintendo. The archetype “same brand – different setting – different formula” is in fact a typical trait of the anthological series inaugurated by the Japanese house, and above all the example of The Legend of Zelda shines, which after 36 years continues to repeatedly embody that concept of constant renewal – which we could assimilate to “Kaizen” – which other sagas are forced to resort to as a last resort, just like in the case of Assassin’s Creed: Origins.



The Legend of Zelda is the perfect example of an evolutionary saga that will probably never go out.

Nintendo has reserved the “Origins treatment” to all its most successful brands since the dawn of time, from the aforementioned Link saga to the Mario universe, with the latter already in the passing of the baton between “64” and “Sunshine” shook the foundations of the formula until it came to the Galaxy revolution. If this kind of production approach worked twenty years ago, it is inevitable that today, following the evolution of the market, it is one of the few to hold the spot.

The speed at which information travels, the amount of trailers, the model of the game as a service capable of lasting, the strong presence of additional content, the explosion of the remake and remastered formulas, have cemented certain formulas in the minds of fans, and it is it is inevitable that they end up turning up their noses when they are served the same dish again and again, because going forward it seems ever closer the last time they tasted it.

In conclusion, faced with the problem of the increasingly frequent squeezing of the fruit until it is completely exhausted, there are two viable paths. The first lies in the acceptance of the decline of the brand, of the idea of ​​the old disappearing to make room for the new, which is obviously tempting, but poses an economic problem that very few in the contemporary market can afford to face.



One solution is that of the anthological series, a fundamental feature of Final Fantasy, for example.

Secondly, there is evolution, which on the other hand, to be effective in the long term, must be understood as a very different concept from a simple one-off update. The great over thirty-year sagas and the anthological ones have demonstrated with the facts that it is a pervasive evolution, present at all stages of production, rooted from the beginning in the foundations of every new project even when the previous one is still in progress.

Probably the big producers of the market who do not choose to take one of these paths will push some historical brands to the brink of extinction. But what will they do at that point? Will they just restart a cycle that will inevitably lead them to the same point, or will they have the courage to look forward? The only way to find out is to wait until the ninth generation of consoles comes to life, when the last aftermath of the last one will have run their course. In the meantime, we turn to you another question: what are the sagas that more than any other are in dire need of a strong renewal?