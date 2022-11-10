People over 52 years of age are entitled to receive unemployment benefit when they have exhausted a benefit or other type of subsidy. If you are unemployed, you have reached that age and the duration of the unemployment payment has expired, you have this help. One of the advantages it presents is that while you are a beneficiary of it, you will continue contributing to Social Security, unlike other subsidies, such as the one that people who have worked for less than a year can apply for.

Who can apply for this subsidy



In addition to those over 52 years of age who have exhausted the contributory benefit or the unemployment subsidy, people who are in the following situations can also access:

– Being an emigrant who has returned to Spain (must have worked abroad for at least 12 months in the last six years, since their last departure from Spain, in countries that do not belong to the European Union or the European Economic Area) and do not have the right to to contributory unemployment benefit.

– Being released from prison without the right to contributory unemployment benefit, when the deprivation of liberty had been for more than 6 months.

– Having been declared fully capable or a person with partial permanent disability as a result of a review file for improvement of a situation of severe disability, absolute or total permanent disability for the usual profession.

– Be legally unemployed and not entitled to contributory unemployment benefit, having contributed for at least between 90 and 359 days.

The rest of the requirements to apply for the subsidy for those over 52 years of age are: to be registered as a job seeker, to fulfill the activity commitment and to lack their own income of any nature that, on a monthly basis, exceeds 75% of the minimum interprofessional salary.

How long can the subsidy be received?



Although SEPE benefits generally have a limit for receiving aid based on the number of days contributed, the subsidy for people over 52 years of age can continue to be received until you reach the ordinary age required to be entitled to the contributory retirement pension. in the Social Security system. For beneficiaries who have contributed for less than 38 years and 6 months, they will stop receiving the amount until they are 67 years old (legal age set for 2027). In the case of those who have worked for more years, they will do so at 65, the age at which they can access retirement.