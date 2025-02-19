Riceas we all know, it is One of the most consumed cereals throughout the planet. In fact, it is present in almost all kitchens in the world (In Asian countries it is the main food product) and is indispensable in A balanced and healthy diet.

Properties

Among their benefitsthe following should be highlighted:

It provides energy . It is an excellent source of complex carbohydrates, which provide sustained energy throughout the day.

. It is an excellent source of complex carbohydrates, which provide sustained energy throughout the day. High nutrient content . It contains a variety of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin B1 (thiamine), vitamin B3 (niacin), iron, magnesium and phosphorus.

. It contains a variety of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin B1 (thiamine), vitamin B3 (niacin), iron, magnesium and phosphorus. Regulate blood sugar . Carbohydrates in the rice decompose slowly, which helps maintain stable blood sugar levels.

. Carbohydrates in the rice decompose slowly, which helps maintain stable blood sugar levels. Offers good digestion . It is easy to digest and is used in recovery diets after gastrointestinal diseases.

. It is easy to digest and is used in recovery diets after gastrointestinal diseases. Reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases . It is rich in antioxidants and compounds that can help reduce the risk of heart disease.

. It is rich in antioxidants and compounds that can help reduce the risk of heart disease. It is antioxidant. It contains natural antioxidant compounds, as well as vitamins A and C that help protect oxidative stress cells.

In depth

Given this panorama, many Spaniards wonder how long the cooked rice can be refrigerated without be filled with bacteria. Well, according to food security expert, Mario Sánchezwe should only consume it after 24 hours in the refrigerator.

Or at least that is what has affirmed forcefully in ‘Know how to live‘of TVE. And recommended, as explained Other experts In social networks, It is not to leave it at room temperature, after cooking it, for more than an hour. That is, 60 minutes.

To take into account

Luckily, there is a technique that helps keep it longer. It is advisable to extend Rice in a fine layer To cool faster, then save it immediately in a hermetic container and place it in the fridge. With the aforementioned steps, cooked rice can last between four and five days in refrigeration.

Before consuming it, rice must be reheated at an adequate temperaturewhich can help eliminate some of the bacteria present. But this is just one of the assumptions in circumstances in which there are no other alternatives.