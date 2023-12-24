Home page politics

Every third person in Germany feels lonely. © Thomas Warnack/dpa

Loneliness is a valuable feeling in the short term, says expert Alexander Langenkamp. He explains when it becomes dangerous and why public transport plays a role.

Christmas in the hospital – that might not be a pleasant idea for many people. “It’s still relatively quiet in the morning,” says Katarina Schreiber, head nurse at the Caritas Clinic in Berlin-Pankow. “We mainly deal with a few Christmas tree carvers. Mishaps that happen when setting up and decorating.” In the evening, the seriously ill and a group of people come who don’t have an acute emergency, but still have a big problem: they’re lonely.

That loneliness is one of the greatest sufferings of Germans, has been known for a long time, but people are only starting to talk about it. Especially during the Corona lockdowns, many people were largely cut off from the outside world. Since then, the number of people feeling lonelier has increased. According to a YouGov survey, almost one in three (31 percent) feel lonely. Compared to the results from December 2022, it is clear: Even with a greater distance from the lockdown, problems of loneliness and social isolation have not alleviated. On the contrary: 88 percent of those surveyed see loneliness as an even bigger problem in Germany in the future.

Loneliness and Corona: Many young people are also affected

“Loneliness went under the radar for a very, very long time,” says Alexander Langenkamp, ​​who works at the university Frankfurt researches loneliness. “For a long time there was a stereotype that this only affected very old people. But we now know that many young people are also affected. The Covid-19 pandemic in particular has exacerbated the problem.” Nevertheless, the expert warns against excessive alarmism. “Many people are familiar with the phenomenon and some are also chronically lonelysays Langenkamp. “Loneliness is a condition that is extremely physically and emotionally stressful. But what bothers me is that there is too much pathologization and therefore stigmatization.”

Because loneliness is generally not a bad thing; after all, the condition has a function, just like pain. “Loneliness motivates us to seek out and maintain social contacts. In this respect, loneliness is an important and valuable feeling,” says Langenkamp. However, it becomes dangerous when people are permanently lonely. There is no precise time definition. But: “If people, although they would like to be connected, are unable to meet their needs – then the risk of being chronically lonely increases. This also has physical effects. For example, if you are alone for a long time, you release more of the stress hormone cortisol. This increases the risk of cardiovascular disease.”

Loneliness as dangerous as smoking?

There are studies that say loneliness is as dangerous as smoking. “I am cautious with such comparisons,” says Langenkamp. “It is clear that loneliness is associated with illness and a shorter life expectancy. However, it is difficult to relate the effect only to loneliness. For example, due to the stress that comes with it, loneliness encourages unhealthy behavior such as an unhealthier diet and smoking, which of course accumulates in terms of health.”

Purely statistically speaking, middle-aged people feel the least lonely. Older and younger people are more often affected: “The causes of loneliness are not exclusive to one age group and you have to be careful not to generalize too much to all people in an age group.” You have to differentiate between lonely and alone. “Loneliness is subjective. I can have a lot of friends – and still be lonely. It’s about the quality of social contacts,” says Langenkamp.

Federal government presents strategy paper against loneliness

The federal government is also dealing with the issue. The strategy paper against loneliness, which was approved by the Federal Cabinet last week, is 30 pages long. The aim is to raise awareness with campaign weeks and train employees in companies and clubs so that they can better recognize loneliness. Federal Minister for Family Affairs Lisa Paus (Greens) wants to provide more support to socially isolated people, for example through leisure activities. However, it is not planning any additional funds to implement the strategy's plans.

Expert Langenkamp still welcomes these plans. “Germany is one of the first countries to take this issue seriously. First of all, this breaks the taboo, which I think is a good thing.” The state can create a framework that prevents lonelinesssays Langenkamp. “This includes, for example, removing hurdles that prevent integration. This includes reducing poverty, which has been proven to promote loneliness, creating meeting spaces in cities or enabling spatial mobility.”

The fact that trains run more reliably in the future would not only contribute to general well-being, but also combat loneliness. On the other hand, if there is an opportunity to make contacts anywhere, it will be on a delayed train.