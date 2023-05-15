Abandoning the elderly to the fate of their supervening loneliness is an unforgivable cruelty that no civilized society should allow. In Western countries it is estimated that 20 to 40% of the elderly say they feel lonely. In Spain, the Survey of the Essential Characteristics of the Population and Housing (ECEPOV 2021) of the National Institute of Statistics tells us that, of the almost 5 million people (4,981,696) who live alone in homes, more than 2.54 million are 60 or more years and 1.71 million are 70 or older. The greater biological mortality of men makes loneliness have a greater impact on women. One in three over the age of 70 residing in homes lives alone (33.3% compared to 16.3% of men of the same age). From the age of 80 these figures rise to 40% for women and 20% for men.

But whoever believes that loneliness is only lack of company is wrong. It is more than that, because it also consists of not being in the desired or convenient company. Even in the middle of a crowd one can feel more alone than ever. The feeling of loneliness comes when the person does not see his need for human intimacy satisfied or when the other people with whom he lives or relates do not satisfy his desires or preferences. In other words, loneliness can also consist of living in the company of someone who does not love you or does not care for you, which explains the feeling of many older people, in a certain way, abandoned to their fate. It is also true that not all older people who live alone have feelings of loneliness.

Loneliness can do a lot of damage, especially to older people. It has been found that the perception of loneliness is a better predictor of people’s physical and mental health than the size of their social network, that is, the number of family members, friends or people they hang out with, or even their marital status. There are numerous health and social factors that determine the feeling of loneliness. Generally, it begins when the elderly begin to lose emotionally close relationships, such as those that united them with their deceased loved ones or friends. From then on, unfortunately, these people tend to focus more on the emotional memory of the loss and its history than on seeking new social relationships that could fill in the gaps that have occurred. The loneliness of the elderly is often related to poverty, and there are studies that indicate that it is not always related to age.

The subjective experience of loneliness It is a source of stress that deteriorates people’s somatic and mental health. Neuroscience and psychobiology have linked it to an increased risk of cognitive impairment and dementia, as well as poor self-esteem, sleep disorders, memory loss and, especially, a loss of emotional regulation, which is what allows mental adjustment of people to their particular situation to improve their well-being. These alterations could derive from changes in the brain of people caused by loneliness and revealed in experimental observations of structural and functional neuroimaging, such as those that indicate a smaller volume of gray matter, that is, neuronal bodies, in certain regions. of the brain.

These kinds of observations led a group of scientists (all women, perhaps reflecting a greater female sensitivity to loneliness in the elderly) from prestigious universities and research centers in Germany and the United Kingdom to carefully investigate the brain correlates of loneliness in older adults. With this claim, they assumed that the different ways of feeling and perceiving loneliness in each person could reflect anatomical differences in certain brain structures. To verify this, using functional magnetic resonance techniques, they explored the brain of 319 elderly people, almost 50% male and female, aged between 61 and 82 years.

More information:

The resultspublished in the prestigious Scientific Reports from the Nature group, showed that individuals with higher scores on perceived loneliness according to a classic scale from the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA Scale) tended to have less gray matter volume in the amygdala, hippocampus, and cerebellum, generally in the left hemisphere of the brain, regions that have been implicated in the processing of emotional and social information. The volume of the amygdala, in particular, has also been related to the size of the the social networkreal and online, of people.

Although they are still correlations, these results could be interpreted as social interaction throughout life, that is, having more friends, being part of groups, going out more, etc., would cause the amygdala to grow and Hence, loneliness, lack of social interaction, staying locked up at home and not frequenting activities with other people, had the opposite effect, shrinking it. It could also happen that individuals who, for genetic or other reasons, have a larger amygdala are people who are more socially inclined. The authors of the work believe, however, that the stress of loneliness damages the hippocampus of the elderly and reduces its volume, increasing the level of the hormone cortisol and raising blood pressure, an effect that would affect memory and could be enhanced by the very lack of social interaction.

This interpretation seems endorsed by the results of the work of another group of women researchers, this time from Iranian universities and research centers, who consider loneliness as an immunometabolic syndrome of multifaceted pathology, since it alters the cellular levels of inflammatory cellular substances, reduces the body’s response to antibodies that protect us from disease, reduces substances that promote cell growth, and alters cardiovascular and mental functions. This is how they expose it in a review on the subject published in November 2021 in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

However, another group of researchers, headed by the psychobiologist Alicia Salvador from the University of Valencia, who has also been carrying out an important job on the consequences of loneliness for people’s health, questions the relationship between cortisol and loneliness, relating it more to people’s physical and psychological health, especially men, who are therefore considered more vulnerable to it.

In short, whatever its causal mechanisms, most of the observations and experimental research carried out leave no doubt about the negative consequences of loneliness for the physical and mental health of the elderly, which should motivate not only families , but also to all political administrations to establish the programs and provide the necessary economic resources to promote and facilitate the social life of the elderly, preventing any of them from being doomed to undesired sudden loneliness.

Gray matter is a space that tries to explain, in an accessible way, how the brain creates the mind and controls behavior. The senses, motivations and feelings, sleep, learning and memory, language and consciousness, as well as their main disorders, will be analyzed in the conviction that knowing how they work is equivalent to knowing ourselves better and increasing our well-being and relationships with other people.

