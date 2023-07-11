Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Western countries like Germany keep promising Ukraine new weapons. But in the end, many things are not delivered at all, as an analysis shows.

KIEV – Ukraine is in the midst of its planned counter-offensive in the war against Russia. Apparently, the Ukrainian troops need one thing above all to win back Russian-occupied territories: weapons from abroad. But that is exactly what is lacking, as a current report by the Kiel Institute says for the World Economy (IfW). The West, including Germany, is supplying far fewer weapons than Ukraine was promised.

‘Far Behind Promises’: How Little Guns Ukraine Really Gets

According to that report, which the IfW Kiel published on Thursday (July 6), the Ukraine has been promised military aid from abroad in the past few months. In the end, however, only a little more than half of the promised heavy weapons for the Ukraine war were actually delivered. “The gap between promised and delivered military equipment is large. This applies in particular to EU countries and the USA,” says Christoph Trebesch, Research Center Director at IfW Kiel.

A Ukrainian soldier radios with his team before firing a Bohdana self-propelled howitzer at Russian positions. © Evgeniy Maloletka/dpa

While there had been “a surge in new pledges” before the anniversary of the start of the war, support had waned in recent months. “Western partners in particular, such as the USA, Germany and Great Britain, quickly increased their commitments, but deliveries are significantly lower,” the report continues. Eastern European countries have meanwhile delivered more than 80 percent of their promised heavy weapons. According to the IfW Kiel, these include the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Poland and Slovakia.

Ukraine gets fewer weapons than promised: Germany promised so much

Germany is actually the second largest supporter of Ukraine in military affairs after the United States. Between February 25 and May 31, the Federal Republic had increased its military commitments by 3.26 billion euros. According to the report, this corresponds to an increase of 76 percent. Deliveries of new battle tanks and weapons for air defense, such as Iris-T air defense systems, were announced.

Ukrainian soldiers inspect Leopard 1 A5 battle tanks at a military training area in Saxony-Anhalt (archive photo). © Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa

Overall, foreign countries promised less aid – financial, humanitarian and military – in the spring of 2023 than in previous periods. In addition, the new commitments for support packages were not as high as at the beginning of the year, despite the ongoing counter-offensive. Since June, the country has been trying to regain territories captured by Russia. But so far the offensive has been sluggish.

Ukraine receives fewer weapons from abroad than promised – are these the consequences?

in one Interview with the US broadcaster CNN President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would have liked to start Ukraine’s counteroffensive earlier. “I am grateful to the US as the leader of our support,” he said in an interview last week (July 5). “But I told them, as well as the European leaders, that we would like to start our counter-offensive earlier and for that we need all the weapons and all the materiel.”

A strong Russian defense would now have “slowed down” the counteroffensive. On the other hand, according to Zelenskyy, arms deliveries from the West could have helped to start the offensive earlier and thus give Russia less time to prepare. (nz)